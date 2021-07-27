Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Building some heat...

By Allan Gwyn
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The heat was certainly here today and we will track a slight chance for a few storms through the evening hours. The morning temperatures this week will be quite mild and in the upper 60s to low 70s. The winds will stay fairly light and our high temps will remain in the low to mid 90s. A hot and dry pattern takes over for the rest of the week with widespread mid to upper 90s likely. A few locations may even reach the 100° mark.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erfan Salmanzadeh
Amarillo police arrest suspect in explosion at residence on Lenwood Drive
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Randall County SWAT standoff near McCormick and Blanton Street
Man arrested after SWAT standoff near McCormick and Blanton street in Randall County
Police are at the scene of an explosion that occurred in South Amarillo Monday
Amarillo police ‘believe public not in danger’ outside of immediate explosion area
Amarillo police say no arrests have been made in the mass shooting that took place over the...
Amarillo police: No arrests made in mass shooting at after-hours club

Latest News

Building some heat...
Building some heat...
News and weather on-demand
Summer Conditions Are Locking In
KFDA
KFDA Noon Weather 7/27
Shelden Web Graphic
Quiet Period Lies Ahead