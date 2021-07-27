Building some heat...

The heat was certainly here today and we will track a slight chance for a few storms through the evening hours. The morning temperatures this week will be quite mild and in the upper 60s to low 70s. The winds will stay fairly light and our high temps will remain in the low to mid 90s. A hot and dry pattern takes over for the rest of the week with widespread mid to upper 90s likely. A few locations may even reach the 100° mark.

