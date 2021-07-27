Amarillo’s Thompson Park Pool burglarized just days after opening

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Just a few days after opening, the Thompson Park Pool in Amarillo was burglarized.

According to a post on Facebook, there was about $2,000 in damage or stolen goods including the concession computer systems, food items and Parks branded items.

If you have any information on this crime, call the Amarillo Police Department at (806) 378-3038.

Sadly, just 72 hours since opening to the public, our new facility was broken into, ransacked and vandalized last night.... Posted by Thompson Park Pool on Tuesday, July 27, 2021

