Amarillo’s Thompson Park Pool burglarized just days after opening
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Just a few days after opening, the Thompson Park Pool in Amarillo was burglarized.
According to a post on Facebook, there was about $2,000 in damage or stolen goods including the concession computer systems, food items and Parks branded items.
If you have any information on this crime, call the Amarillo Police Department at (806) 378-3038.
