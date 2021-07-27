Amarillo police ‘believe public not in danger’ outside of immediate explosion area

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police say they believe the public is not in danger outside of the immediate area after an explosion at a home on Lenwood Drive near Paramount Boulevard.

Police released an update around 10:30 a.m. saying they continue to work with federal partners to secure the scene and make sure it is safe for people to return to their homes in the area.

Amarillo police arrested 32-year-old Erfan Salmanzadeh for possession of components of explosives, a third degree felony. He was booked into the Randall County Jail.

Components used to make explosives were located in the alley, backyard and home.

Investigators are asking that anyone who may have information about the incident call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

Erfan Salmanzadeh (Randall County)

