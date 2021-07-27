Amarillo MPO searching for ways to decrease traffic as South State Loop 335 construction continues

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As Amarillo’s South State Loop 335 construction is long ways away from being finished, the Metropolitan Planning Organization is looking for ways to lessen traffic.

Construction is being done in phases, so by the end of this August there will be portions of the loop open to the public.

“We’ve just about got the entire northbound side of State Loop 335′s frontage road done and once that is done, we’re going to open it up one lane in each direction so that we can ease some of the congestion we’ve been experiencing on Coulter and Soncy and hopefully get some of that truck traffic on to that newly constructed road,” said Sonja Gross, public information officer for Amarillo Texas Department of Transportation.

They’re working on finishing the southbound lanes by this time next year with the opening of the new high school out there.

“We still got the southbound lanes to go and the goal was to have that portion of the loop done in time, and when I say loop, I mean the frontage roads. The main lanes won’t come for another several years unless funding becomes available and so, we’re looking at having that done by the time school starts next year, with the opening of the new high school out there,” said Gross.

Some projects being worked on include bridge decks, mechanical stabilized earth walls, turn arounds, entrance and exit ramps, the tie ends and much more.

22 miles of concrete curb and gutter has already been completed on Helium Road.

“It benefits community first and for most, for safety reasons and then secondly just for efficient travel. We have to have a very forward-facing view of what are we doing with our highways and how are they connecting like Amarillo to Canyon. That connection is getting more and more important as our cities grow closer and closer together,” said Ginger Nelson, mayor of Amarillo.

Currently the organization is prioritizing 16 road construction projects, totaling over $1 billion in highway funds as the Amarillo population grows and traffic increases.

This Thursday night TXDOT reminds you that Coulter Street will be closed completely under State Loop 335 over night as they will be pouring a bridge deck at that location.

And they expect to do the same thing on the other side of the road again sometime next week.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.