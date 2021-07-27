Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amarillo man files petition asking for election on City Council issuing debt to move City Hall

An Amarillo man who has already filed a lawsuit to stop the City Council from using debt to...
An Amarillo man who has already filed a lawsuit to stop the City Council from using debt to move City Hall has filed a petition asking for an election on the question.(KFDA)
By Kevin Welch
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo man who has already filed a lawsuit to stop the City Council from using debt to move City Hall has filed a petition asking for an election on the question.

Craig Gautiere filed the petition he says has more than 10,000 signatures. The city must now authenticate the signatures before calling an election.

The lawsuit says the August council vote to issue $35 million in a type of debt called “certificates of obligation” violates state law and the spirit of the City Charter.

The lawsuit says that’s because voters rejected an even larger bond issue to renovate and expand the Amarillo Civic Center, and moving City Hall was part of that larger project.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erfan Salmanzadeh
Amarillo police arrest suspect in explosion at residence on Lenwood Drive
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Randall County SWAT standoff near McCormick and Blanton Street
Man arrested after SWAT standoff near McCormick and Blanton street in Randall County
Amarillo police say no arrests have been made in the mass shooting that took place over the...
Amarillo police: No arrests made in mass shooting at after-hours club
Police are at the scene of an explosion that occurred in South Amarillo Monday
Amarillo police ‘believe public not in danger’ outside of immediate explosion area

Latest News

City Council members put the final stamp of approval today on four economic development projects.
Amarillo City Council approves agreements for four economic development projects
The Texas Department of Transportation said road work will impact drivers in Dalhart beginning...
TxDOT working on 7th Street in Dalhart, both lanes will be closed
Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Gov. Abbott orders Texas National Guard to assist DPS in making arrests in border crisis
The Valero Emergency Response Team, Dumas Fire Department, and Sunray Fire Department will be...
Moore County hosting memorial service honoring firefighters killed in 1956 explosion