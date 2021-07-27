Amarillo man files petition asking for election on City Council issuing debt to move City Hall

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo man who has already filed a lawsuit to stop the City Council from using debt to move City Hall has filed a petition asking for an election on the question.

Craig Gautiere filed the petition he says has more than 10,000 signatures. The city must now authenticate the signatures before calling an election.

The lawsuit says the August council vote to issue $35 million in a type of debt called “certificates of obligation” violates state law and the spirit of the City Charter.

The lawsuit says that’s because voters rejected an even larger bond issue to renovate and expand the Amarillo Civic Center, and moving City Hall was part of that larger project.

