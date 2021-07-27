Viewers Choice Awards
Amarillo Habitat For Humanity hosting Wizard of Oz viewing

Out-of-state college students to build homes in Amarillo as part of Habitat for Humanity program (Source: Amarillo Habitat For Humanity)(Amarillo Habitat For Humanity)
By Caleb Leslie
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Take a trip to Oz and follow the yellow brick road with Amarillo Habitat for Humanity as they present There’s No Place Like Home: A Drive in Experience.

The showing will take place at 6:00 p.m. on august 5 at the Tascosa Drive-In located at 1999 Dumas Drive.

For more information about this magical event and to get tickets, click here.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

