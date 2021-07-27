Amarillo City Council approves agreements for four economic development projects

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - City Council members put the final stamp of approval today on four economic development projects.

They voted to approve agreements crafted by the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation.

Based on performance, North Heights Linen Service will get $250,000 over five years if it has an average of $1 million in new payroll.

RCC Brass, which makes cartridges for bullets, will get up to $550,000 for hiring up to 50 new employees and growing payroll by almost $250,000 over three years.

Torkworx is a company that will add up to 80 employees for opening a branch office to service the wind industry in exchange for an incentive of $1.2 million over 10 years.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.