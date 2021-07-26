WTAMU officers make arrest for Assault Family Violence and Resisting Arrest

Viewers Choice Awards
By KFDA Digital
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Around 11:30 Saturday night the WT University Police Department responded to an assault domestic violence call at the McCaslin apartments in Canyon.

The caller indicated a fight between roommates and upon arrival WT officers found one person with visible injuries and a second person appeared to be highly intoxicated and was combative toward officers.

That individual was arrested for Assault Family Violence and Resisting Arrest.

The two people associated with this incident are not students or employees of the university.

