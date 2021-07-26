Sod Poodles early 1-0 lead not enough in 8-1 loss in series finale

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles took a 1-0 lead in the third inning but were not able to rack up any more runs for the rest of the game.

Amarillo starter, and Diamonbacks’ number 9 rated prospect, Luis Frias got through his first two innings without allowing a run in his second start of the series.

First run of the night comes from Alek Thomas, D-Backs’ number 4 rated prospect. He hits a triple out towards the fence in the bottom of the third inning. He trucks it around the bases and puts the Soddies in scoring position. The run was an RBI for Dominic Fletcher with a sacrifice fly to left field.

The Frisco Roughriders started picking up some runs from a three-run homer. Was kept a two run game until the Roughriders tallied on another three runs in the seventh inning on an RBI double and a two-run home run. Frisco extended their lead 7 to 1.

The RoughRiders added to that lead on Anderson Tejeda’s second home run of the game. He hit a two-run home run in the seventh and a solo shot in the top of the ninth.

Tonight’s 8 to 1 loss for the Sod Poodles puts them as a season record of 29-42.

The Soddies hit the diamond again on Tuesday night, July 27th to continue a 12-game homestand with the San Antonio Missions.

