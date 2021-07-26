Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Sod Poodles early 1-0 lead not enough in 8-1 loss in series finale

Sod Poodles fall in game 6 to the Roughriders, 8 to 1
By Paige Sachse
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles took a 1-0 lead in the third inning but were not able to rack up any more runs for the rest of the game.

Amarillo starter, and Diamonbacks’ number 9 rated prospect, Luis Frias got through his first two innings without allowing a run in his second start of the series.

First run of the night comes from Alek Thomas, D-Backs’ number 4 rated prospect. He hits a triple out towards the fence in the bottom of the third inning. He trucks it around the bases and puts the Soddies in scoring position. The run was an RBI for Dominic Fletcher with a sacrifice fly to left field.

The Frisco Roughriders started picking up some runs from a three-run homer. Was kept a two run game until the Roughriders tallied on another three runs in the seventh inning on an RBI double and a two-run home run. Frisco extended their lead 7 to 1.

The RoughRiders added to that lead on Anderson Tejeda’s second home run of the game. He hit a two-run home run in the seventh and a solo shot in the top of the ninth.

Tonight’s 8 to 1 loss for the Sod Poodles puts them as a season record of 29-42.

The Soddies hit the diamond again on Tuesday night, July 27th to continue a 12-game homestand with the San Antonio Missions.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating an overnight mass shooting that left six people...
Mass shooting at club in Amarillo leaves 6 wounded
FILE - This 2016 photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a...
‘Superbug’ fungus spread in two cities, health officials say
TIMOTHY
‘He saved in total 6 people’: Amarillo shooting victim’s family says he donated organs
KFDA News at Six
Amarillo congressional district among highest counties in nation for Hispanics having Alzheimer’s
Grimmway Farms issued a voluntary recall of several of their packaged carrot products from...
Packaged carrots recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

Latest News

CHAMPIONS BOXING CLUB JR. OLYMPICS
5 area boxers punched their way to the Junior Olympics
5 area boxers punched their way to the Junior Olympics
VIDEO: 5 area boxers punched their way to the Junior Olympcis
sports
SPORTS DRIVE: Thumbs up, Thumbs down
SPORTS DRIVE: Part 2 - Mike Hardge
SPORTS DRIVE: Part 2 - Mike Hardge