NewsChannel 10 wishes Cassie Stafford congratulations on new baby

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - NewsChannel 10 is wishing Evening Anchor Cassie Stafford a BIG congratulations on the birth of her beautiful baby boy!

In a Facebook post, Cassie announced the birth of her and her husband Matt’s son, Tate David Hamilton.

Tate was born at 10:13 pm on July 22 weighing 7 pounds 1 ounce and measuring 20 inches long.

Hello world, meet Tate ❤️ Thank you for all your support, we are so blessed! Posted by Cassie Stafford on Friday, July 23, 2021

“We couldn’t be more in love with him,” she said. “We also can’t thank our families, friends and the people of the panhandle enough for their prayers and support during this special time.”

Tate is the first grandson on Cassie’s side of the family and the first grandchild on her husband’s side!

She will be out on maternity leave while they enjoy their time with baby Tate.

Congrats again to you and your family, Cassie!

HOME SWEET HOME! After almost a week in the hospital, we are finally home. We can’t say enough good things about the... Posted by Cassie Stafford on Monday, July 26, 2021

