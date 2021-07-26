New in Amarillo: Latest workout options include bungee workout gym, mom-fitness classes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This month, two new fitness options are available for Amarillo residents.

Bomb City Bungee

Amarillo’s first bungee workout facility opened 4310 S. Western Street on July 1.

Bomb City Bungee uses bungee cords to absorb impact and make for a fun workout experience.

Each bungee station is set up specifically for customers’ heights so they can squat, fly and bounce without putting stress on the joints.

“It’s a true low impact because those bungees adsorb 70-80% of your body wight,” explained Rose Davenport, owner of Bomb City Bungee. “So if you have any knee issues or ankle issues... you can come here knowing you’re not going to be injuring that area more.”

Davenport says this low-impact exercise is great for people trying to lose weight.

“Especially for people who need to lose weight, this is a great thing because doing a HIIT or Cross Fit workout, they’re just so defeated. [But] when they come here, they’re not,” she added. “It’s something that they can do, and my heart in it is just that, I want to help people do more today than they did yesterday.”

#bombcity #bombcitybungee #ponytracksadvertising #flywithme Posted by Bomb City Bungee on Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Bungee exercise classes arrived in the United States about eight years ago, and Davenport traveled to Oklahoma City to get certified and bring it to the Texas Panhandle.

Bomb City Bungee also offers High Intensity Interval Training classes and Adult Nights.

Adult Nights include food and are bring your own beverages. The event teaches couples or singles how to ballroom dance with an instructor.

Bomb City Bungee’s variety of activities are all meant to build relationships between its members.

“What makes us special is that I really do try to foster relationships with my customers and I want them to foster relationships with each other,” said Davenport. “Nothing makes me happier than when class is over and I see my customers talking with each other. They would have never met any other way.”

Bomb City Bungee costs $15 for a drop in class and $90 for twelve sessions a month.

Currently the gym offers about three morning and three evening classes every weekday, along with classes on Saturday.

Here is the current schedule - **Classes are available 14 days in advance **Memberships are not shareable ... Posted by Bomb City Bungee on Saturday, June 19, 2021

Fit4Mom Amarillo

If you’re looking to spend time outside while the weather is warm, Fit4Mom is a new workout club meant to give mothers a way to stay healthy without having to find a babysitter.

Led by a professional instructor, Fit4Mom brings Amarillo mothers together for a one hour outdoor workout.

Fit4Mom includes all mom’s, from pregnancy to postpartum and beyond.

“We have all moms and their kids come out for a fitness class out in a park and we have a few different locations we do classes at,” said Karah Kellam, owner of Fit4Mom Amarillo. “If you don’t have a babysitter, it’s no problem. You bring your kids with you, with or without strollers. We do a quick one hour total body workout and we also entertain the kids when we’re all together.”

Classes are offered Monday through Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in different parks throughout town.

“Moms can bring their strollers, put [their] kids in them...we include fun for babies activities, we sing songs, we do bubbles. All kinds of things to keep kids entertained while we do class,” Kellam explained.

A little rain won’t stop us! We had a fun class this morning after the rain stopped and the sun came out! Come try a... Posted by FIT4MOM Amarillo on Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Kellam says her main goal is to not only keep moms exercising, but allow them to spend time with other mothers.

“I understand how hard motherhood can be and how isolating it is sometimes, especially with this past year,” said Karah Kellam, owner of Fit4Mom Amarillo. “I wanted to create a resource for moms to be able to get out of the house, bring [their] kids, get a little adult time and stay healthy. When you’re going through motherhood alone, it can be so hard and so isolating and you don’t ever know what you’re doing. So when you have other moms to rely on, you get a sense of a good comfort feeling.”

Fit4Mom charges $15 for a drop in class and $79 for an unlimited monthly pass.

The club also hosts free group play-dates and crafting for moms to spend time together with their kids.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.