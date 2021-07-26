Viewers Choice Awards
Man arrested after SWAT standoff near McCormick and Blanton street in Randall County

Randall County SWAT standoff near McCormick and Blanton Street
Randall County SWAT standoff near McCormick and Blanton Street(123RF)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County SWAT team have arrested a man after a standoff near McCormick and Blanton Street on Sunday evening.

According to officials, on July 25, at approximately 7:50 p.m., Randall County Sheriff Deputies responded to a domestic violence incident at a home, after a gun was reportedly used in the offense.

After assessing the situation, patrol deputies requested assistance from the Randall County SWAT team.

The situation was later resolved and the suspect was taken into custody.

He was then booked into the Randall County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

No one was injured in this incident.

