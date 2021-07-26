A couple more shots at some moisture

Overnight showers are still moving through the area as of early this morning, but should be dwindling by sunrise, leaving behind cloudy skies. We’ll see partly cloudy skies as we go throughout the bulk of our Monday with relatively calm winds out of the south at 5-10 mph. Rain cooled air and these clouds will keep daytime highs slightly lower, at around 91. As we head into this afternoon and tonight, we could see scattered showers and thunderstorms making their way into the area, and lasting into early Tuesday. After that, rain chances are likely to drop for the rest of the week with temps holding steady in the mid-90s.