Amarillo police: No arrests made in mass shooting at after-hours club

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police say no arrests have been made in the mass shooting that took place over the weekend at an after-hours club.

Corporal Jeb Hilton said today they continue to investigate the shooting that left six people wounded.

The shooting happened at an after-hours club on Northeast Third Avenue near North Mirror Street.

Six people were taken to local hospitals with gunshot wounds.

Cpl. Hilton says there were no serious injuries in the shooting.

