Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amarillo police and Amarillo Fire Department investigating explosion near Lenwood Drive

Police lights by night
Police lights by night(123RF)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo police and Amarillo Fire Department is investigating an explosion at 3600 Lenwood Drive.

According to officials, the Amarillo Fire Department was called to an explosion at Lenwood Drive.

After fire personnel arrived they found what appeared to be more explosive making material.

A man has been detained and the Amarillo Police Department Bomb Team is at the scene investigating.

Door to door evacuations have been started in the area by Amarillo police.

Officials ask if you can stay clear of the area as they continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating an overnight mass shooting that left six people...
Mass shooting at club in Amarillo leaves 6 wounded
Randall County SWAT standoff near McCormick and Blanton Street
Man arrested after SWAT standoff near McCormick and Blanton street in Randall County
Amarillo police say no arrests have been made in the mass shooting that took place over the...
Amarillo police: No arrests made in mass shooting at after-hours club
FILE - This 2016 photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a...
‘Superbug’ fungus spread in two cities, health officials say
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired

Latest News

APD MONITORS AFTER HOURS CLUBS
Amarillo police concerned of continued violence with after-hour clubs
Hot forecast...
Hot forecast...
KFDA News at Six
Amarillo concert series that helps raise funds for those in need performs last concert in August
TEXAS Outdoor Musical
Texas Outdoor Musical offers discount to Panhandle residents to get more people to see show