Amarillo police and Amarillo Fire Department investigating explosion near Lenwood Drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo police and Amarillo Fire Department is investigating an explosion at 3600 Lenwood Drive.

According to officials, the Amarillo Fire Department was called to an explosion at Lenwood Drive.

After fire personnel arrived they found what appeared to be more explosive making material.

A man has been detained and the Amarillo Police Department Bomb Team is at the scene investigating.

Door to door evacuations have been started in the area by Amarillo police.

Officials ask if you can stay clear of the area as they continue to investigate.

