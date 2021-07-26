Viewers Choice Awards
Amarillo concert series that helps raise funds for those in need performs last concert in August

By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Starlight Ranch event center partnered with the High Plains Food Bank for the Foodstock concert series where each purchased ticket is donated to the food bank to help families put food on the table.

The series started in May, and planning behind this partnership came earlier in the pandemic when local non-profits needed help.

“During the pandemic, we saw a lot of local struggling non-profits,” said Bobby Lee, co-owner of the Starlight Ranch Event Center. “Some of them were working 20 hour days trying to keep up the supply for people who depend on them. The High Plains Food Bank was a perfect example.”

The concert series started in May raising funds for the bank already receiving over $20,000 helping them serve our area.

“We usually can take a dollar and get six meals out of that,” said Zivorad Filipovic. “That will go a long way in just spreading the support that we can do in our communities and the Texas panhandle in general.”

Through the concert series raising awareness for what the food bank does, they also hope to gain more volunteers for the food bank and to continue this series in the future.

“We’re excited to see when we wrap this up, coming to the table with Bobby Lee and Starlight Ranch event center and see what we can do next year,” said Filipovic.

Their last concert will be held August 13, with tickets costing $10.

