2 suspects arrested after multiple burglaries in Borger

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - The Borger police have arrested two suspects after multiple businesses were burglarized on Saturday.

According to officials, on July 24, deputy investigators noticed building damage to the Seafood Shack near Main Street.

Upon further investigation, it was found that the restaurant had been burglarized.

Today, multiple businesses reported more burglaries on Main Street.

After further investigation, the Borger Police Department identified Jerrod Barney and Gage Thomison as the suspects, and were taken to the Borger Police Department for questioning.

After being interviewed both Barney and Thomison confessed to all of the recent downtown burglaries, including the Seafood Shack investigation.

Jarrod Barney is charged for 5 Counts of Burglary of a Building and 1 Count of Burglary of a Habitation.

Gage Thomison is charged with 5 Counts of Burglary of a Building and 1 County Criminal Mischief - (Class A Misdeamenor).

