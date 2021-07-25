Scattered storms today and again tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Scattered showers and storms are likely across the panhandles Sunday afternoon and again on Monday afternoon. The main threat from storms are heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and some gusty winds of 45-55mph. The overall severe weather threat from storms is low. We will begin seeing dry conditions starting Tuesday.

The big weather story going into the new work week is heat. We are going to see highs slightly above average into the mid-to-upper 90s. We have been lucky the last month seeing mostly below-average temperatures. Now is a good time to remember heat safety tips!

Here is a look at the extended forecast... HOT

