‘Thank you for being there’: Snack Pak 4 Kids provided food for 70 consecutive weekends to students

By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Snack Pak 4 Kids has continued to provide food to children on the weekends even throughout the pandemic.

The program said, they have gave out snack paks for 70 consecutive weekends.

Dyron Howell, the founder of the program, said even during COVID-19 they were committed to making sure kids were fed.

“When COVID started we needed to do one thing and now that we’re dealing with a different phase of the summer, and post the main COVID rush, we have to do very different things but the most important thing hasn’t changed, how do we make sure our kids have food for the weekends,” said Howell.

Over the Summer, the program has held drive-thru events for children to come get their food.

In the snack paks, they receive brand new and brand name items such as, Cheez-Its and Gatorade.

Howell said, they are always changing what food they provide based on input they get from kids.

More than 40 percent of the kids said they would like to see more Gatorade when they were only giving one bottle, so this Summer the program has started to give two Gatorade’s with each pak.

Howell said they will continue to be flexible and make sure kids are fed.

Teachers have told the program that when their students have food, they are able to concentrate and do better on assignments, which is what makes the program so important.

Howell said teachers have thanked the program for being consistent even during COVID-19.

“Thank you for being consistent, thank you for being there, and we all know how disruptive these last 18 months have been, so think about the fact that we’ve been able to be consistent for 70 consecutive weeks,” said Howell.

“Although, kids are out of school,” said Howell. “Hunger doesn’t take the summer off.”

The program said they are always looking for volunteers.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

