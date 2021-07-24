Viewers Choice Awards
Saturday’s Forecast: Mostly sunny and hot

A stray storm or two is possible, but most areas will remain dry
By Adrian Campa
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Highs this afternoon are going to be slightly warmer than what we saw yesterday across the region into the mid-to-upper 90s. Skies will be mostly sunny, however, a stray shower or storm will be possible. Most areas will be dry, so no need to cancel any plans but do check the weather app before you head out the door this evening just in case!

Sunday will be very similar to today with temperatures just slightly warmer. We will also see better rain chances Sunday afternoon. Showers and storms will still be isolated, but coverage will be a little more widespread. If you have activities planned outdoors for Sunday, you will want to have the weather app handy so you can check radar before heading out!

Upper-level high moving east into our region
Upper-level high moving east into our region(KFDA)

The main weather story the next week will be heat... A large upper-level high pressure system will begin spreading east and bring dry conditions, and heat ranging from 90-97 degrees. Several locations may reach the low 100s mid-week next week. Remember your heat safety tips to stay safe in the heat!

