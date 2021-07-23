Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Should vaccinated people mask up with COVID-19 cases rising?

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:56 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - It depends on your situation, but masking in public can provide another layer of protection and help prevent the virus from spreading to others who aren’t protected.

An easing of safety precautions and the large number of people who remain unvaccinated in many regions are contributing to the spread of cases around the world.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not changed its advice that fully vaccinated people can safely go without masks in most situations. But Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the agency’s director, said local decisions on mask mandates could vary depending on vaccination levels and whether there’s a surge.

Los Angeles County recently started requiring residents to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status, for example, and officials in New Orleans are urging people to do the same.

Though COVID-19 vaccines greatly reduce the chance of severe illness and death and remain effective against variants, some experts said wearing a mask is a reasonable precaution since it’s still possible to get infected.

Masking could also help prevent the spread of the virus to children too young for vaccination and people with weak immune systems.

“Personally, I continue to wear a mask when going into public spaces outside of my household, both for my own protection and for the sake of my community,” said virus researcher Angela Rasmussen of the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization at the University of Saskatchewan.

Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University, said a “belt-and-suspenders” approach also makes sense for people who are older or have health issues and are more vulnerable to getting severely ill if infected.

“I’m pretty healthy, but I do have gray hair. So when I go out to the supermarket, I’m masked,” Schaffner said.

___

The AP is answering your questions about the coronavirus in this series. Submit them at: FactCheck@AP.org. Read more here:

What is a COVID-19 vaccine ‘breakthrough’ case?

What should I know about the delta variant?

Do I need to get tested for COVID-19 if I’m vaccinated?

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hereford SWAT Standoff
Amarillo wanted man arrested after SWAT standoff near South Main street in Hereford
The Amarillo Fire Marshals Office continues to investigate the cause of a fire at Jenkins Doors...
Fire Marshals continue investigating fire at Jenkins Doors and Windows in downtown Amarillo
City of Amarillo
Amarillo Area Coronavirus Status Level moves up to Level Orange
A New Mexico volunteer firefighter was killed after being struck by a firetruck at the scene of...
N.M. volunteer firefighter hit by firetruck, killed at crash scene
Demarius Keydtrance Brown-White
Randall County officials: Man wanted for assaulting a pregnant woman

Latest News

Mayflies invaded a gas station in Nekoosa, Wisconsin, piling on top of each other, the pumps...
Mayflies invade gas station in Wisconsin
After a long life of love and faith together, a wife and her husband, both in their 90s, died...
Couple married 73 years dies hours apart
Macy the Yorkie turns around and confronts the coyote, protecting the 10-year-old girl,...
Yorkie saves child from coyote attack
Yorkie saves child from coyote attack