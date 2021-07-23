Viewers Choice Awards
Randall County FD to hold ‘Fire Truck Pull’ to benefit Special Olympics

Source: Special Olympics Texas - South Plains Area
By Bailie Myers
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Fire Department will hold a ‘Fire Truck Pull’ to benefit local Special Olympics of Texas athletes.

The event will take place Saturday, August 21.

Teams of 12 will play tug of war with a fire truck to compete for prizes.

Registration is $300 per team or $40 per individual.

Before the pull, a pancake breakfast will be served by SOTX athletes and Law Enforcement Torch Run volunteers.

To register a team, click here.

