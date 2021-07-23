Potter County Sheriff’s Office accepting applications for Citizen’s Academy
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office has created several programs to help better the community by providing information and services.
The PCSO Citizen’s Academy is a 12-week program to help residents build a better understanding between citizens and the Sheriff’s Office through education and communication an to promote goodwill and community support.
Starting September 7, classes will meet Tuesday evenings from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
There is a total of 12 classes with extracurricular activities on weekends.
For specific topics that will be covered including an application, click here.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.