Potter County Sheriff’s Office accepting applications for Citizen’s Academy

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office has created several programs to help better the community by providing information and services.

The PCSO Citizen’s Academy is a 12-week program to help residents build a better understanding between citizens and the Sheriff’s Office through education and communication an to promote goodwill and community support.

Starting September 7, classes will meet Tuesday evenings from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

There is a total of 12 classes with extracurricular activities on weekends.

For specific topics that will be covered including an application, click here.

