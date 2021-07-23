Panhandle crisis centers happy of new federal law bringing more money for crime victim services

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crisis centers in our area are breathing a sigh of relieve after the signing of a new federal law, that will boost funding for services benefiting victims of domestic violence, child and sexual assault.

“I had been so anxious waiting to hear like, what that funding stream would look like,” said Michelle Shields, director of advocacy, Family Support Services.

On Thursday President Joe Biden signed into federal law the VOCA Fix Act, a bill that will add a new source of revenue for the Crime Victims Fund (CVF) and boost the amount of federal funding allowed to compensate state programs.

The signing comes after rumors of major budget cuts that organizations like, Family Support Services had been preparing for.

“We have transitional housing program and we serve a lot of victims of domestic violence survivors. It helps them into new housing when they didn’t had support so, we were looking at drastic cuts in that,” said Jim Womack, chief executive director at Family Support Services.

“VOCA intersects with our counseling department, with our safe house, with our services here at the main office, with our trafficking program,” said Shields.

Another nonprofit dependent on VOCA is Hutchinson County Crisis Center or HC3.

“Funding pays 65 percent of our shelter salary, you know, for employees at the shelter,” said Norma Luginbyhl, executive director at HC3. “We couldn’t just make that up. We couldn’t just make that up, you know so, logically. If we that were to happen and we didn’t had VOCA funding, we would have to shut our shelter door.”

Money for the CVF comes from fines and penalties paid by convicted federal criminals.

For the first time, the bill will include revenue from deferred-and non-prosecution agreements.

“People who aren’t actually convicted, but they’re sentenced to probation, the funds they have to pay or the fees they have to pay will actually go into this fund now,” said Womack.

The law will also increase funding for state victim compensation programs, which can help victims cover the cost of counseling and medical bills, temporary housing and other expenses.

“Whatever those numbers look like, we will be able to make sure that needs are addressed,” said Shields.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.