A Mostly Hot Trend

Shelden Web Graphic
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
We’ve got more warm weather on the way not only for Friday, but for the weekend and next week as well! We’ll see temperatures steadily climb into the low 90s for much of the area today, getting as high as 95 by the end of the weekend. We’ll stay mostly dry with the exception of Sunday where scattered showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm could pop up. Other than that, expect mostly sunny conditions as we look to be a little more summer-like across the area.

KFDA Noon Weather 7/22