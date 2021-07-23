Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Kayakers rescue fawn found swimming in Lake Superior

By Alissa Pietila and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICTURED ROCKS NATIONAL LAKESHORE, Mich. (WLUC/Gray News) - A fawn was helped back to shore after a rescue by a group kayaking along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore on Wednesday.

WLUC reports the group of kayakers was paddling with their Uncle Duckies Paddling Michigan guide, Cole, when they came upon the swimming whitetail deer in Lake Superior.

Video provided by Danyelle Parris shows the group spending quite a bit of time trying to reign in the fawn, who appears to be a strong swimmer, even in the Lake Superior waves.

Thankfully, one of the kayakers, Sydney Scherer, was able to grab the fawn and bring it aboard her kayak.

The group paddled closer to shore, before Scherer let the fawn down into the shallow water to safety.

Parris originally shared the video on TikTok.

Copyright 2021 WLUC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hereford SWAT Standoff
Amarillo wanted man arrested after SWAT standoff near South Main street in Hereford
The Amarillo Fire Marshals Office continues to investigate the cause of a fire at Jenkins Doors...
Fire Marshals continue investigating fire at Jenkins Doors and Windows in downtown Amarillo
City of Amarillo
Amarillo Area Coronavirus Status Level moves up to Level Orange
A New Mexico volunteer firefighter was killed after being struck by a firetruck at the scene of...
N.M. volunteer firefighter hit by firetruck, killed at crash scene
Demarius Keydtrance Brown-White
Randall County officials: Man wanted for assaulting a pregnant woman

Latest News

A stage wall collapses one day before a major music festival in Miami.
Giant video screen collapses ahead of music festival in South Florida
Tracking a warming trend...
Tracking a warming trend...
FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2018, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands before a...
Dems renew questions about FBI background check of Kavanaugh
Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Justice Department are launching gun trafficking...
Garland vows crackdown on gun trafficking as violence surges