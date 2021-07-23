Hot weekend forecast...

We have seen a lot more 90s across the area today and that trend will continue through the weekend. Morning lows will start out in the mid to upper 60s but with the sunny skies and southerly winds highs will easily climb into the mid 90s for Saturday and Sunday. There is a slight chance for a few storms but late Saturday and late Sunday but most of the area will remain dry. The hot weather will continue into the week with sunny skies and light winds. Many locations will get very close to the 100° mark for the upcoming week.

