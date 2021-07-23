‘He saved in total 6 people’: Amarillo shooting victim’s family says he donated organs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A criminal complaint reveals the details of the charges against the man accused of Amarillo’s most recent homicide.

Amarillo Police Department were dispatched on 911 calls of a person being shot at 611 S. Misssissippi Street in Amarillo on Saturday.

The responding officers found victim, Timothy McCullough suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, and later died from the injury.

McCullough’s family says Timothy barely knew the suspect James Mireles.

Investigators have located residential surveillance video of the offense, which shows a black Volkswagen Passat drive up to the McCullough residence.

The driver of the Passat is seen opening the driver’s door, and firing several rounds at or in the direction of a window of the residence, where McCullough was visible through a window in which one of the shots was fired.

A witness has provided investigators access to McCullough’s Facebook messenger account, where messages were found showing an on-going argument between Mireles and McCullugh over a drug debt.

The messages includes McCullough giving Mireles his current location on S. Mississippi Street.

Timothy’s neighbor, Lisa Lucero, describes what that day was like for her.

“I had kids in here playing games right by the windows, kids in the other room playing games by the windows and then just a bunch of pops,” says Lucero.

Timothy’s family said he was just getting on the right path and has a 2-year-old son, a baby on the way and was recently engaged.

“He was really awesome, I mean awesome people make mistakes, but this was senseless,” said his sister.

Timothy’s sister and mother said he was an organ donor and would be so proud to know he has saved six lives with his organs.

“He saved a little kids life with his liver, it’s the best thing. Timmy would be so proud of that, it’s the worst thing you can imagine, it’s horrible, but he saved in total six people,” said his mother and sister.

The suspect James Mireles was booked into the Deaf Smith County Jail after a SWAT standoff occurred for a few hours last night.

He is also under indictment in Potter County for drug possession and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.