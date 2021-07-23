Viewers Choice Awards
GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave shows how the Texas musical touches lives on a world wide level

By Dave Oliver
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many people think of the musical Texas as only a local attraction but, surprisingly, the production touches lives on a world wide level.

In this area we all know Texas as a local highlight and attraction, but it is actually a production on the national and even global theater levels.

“We get kids from all over. This year, we’ve got them from New York, Michigan, South Dakota, Alabama, Florida, you name it. There’s probably somebody from there,” said Dave Yirak, Texas Musical Show director.

“This is actually my first time in Texas and I have loved every second of it. I came here to Texas to do the show, and specifically, I came for this specific show because it’s such a unique opportunity,” said Emily Keleher, Actress from New York playing “Elsie”.

“There was a professor that contacted me for a summer job. At the beginning, I was like, okay. This is a new experience. I’ve never done a musical until now, but I said yes, why not, and that is why I am here playing for Texas musical,” said Ruth Garcia, Musician from Honduras playing violin in “Texas”.

For the actors, dancers, and musicians, the show offers valuable career experience.

“This is a great opportunity like a musician is a new experience for me. I’ve never done a musical like this, and being here for me is wonderful,” said Dania Briceno, Violin player in “Texas” from Honduras.

“For most of these kids, this is either their first or second professional gig. In other words, they could put it on their resume as a professional show, and that gives them the opportunity then to get into some auditions that couldn’t otherwise,” said Dave Yirak.

“So I go back to school for one more year, and after that, I’m hoping to break into the big world of theater hopefully in New York, and having this on my resume really does help me,” said Emily.

“I’ve learned a lot about discipline. They have long rehearsals, and even if it’s a long rehearsal, they have a good attitude, so as a musician, I learned that even if I’m tired, I need to be a professional. I need to give my 100 percent every time I’m on the stage,” said Ruth.

No matter where you are from, being in the Texas family is something that never leaves you, according to this year’s “Tucker Yell Dell.”

“I’ve loved it in 1980. I repeated in 1981, and my career, it just kinda mandated that I wasn’t able to do it, and so I always wanted to return to the stage here at Texas,” said Jeff Hooten, former cast member returning after 40 years, Playing “Tucker Yelldell” “The cast, for those four years that I have done it in 1980 and 1981 and in 2019 and obviously this year, phenomenal talent for all over the nation and we have one from Brazil, and we’ve got a couple of others long ways away from here, and they’re just beautiful people. From all over the world, we come and find something in common amongst us. we have fun, entertaining people and bringing audiences together, and it’s just a blast. I can’t tell you how much fun it’s been.”

People come from all over to either perform in the show or just to sit and enjoy it. It makes it the most attended outdoor musical in the nation, and that’s some mighty good news!

