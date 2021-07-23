Child Protective Services’ Rainbow Room low on school supplies, needs 400+ backpacks

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Child Protective Services’s Rainbow Room is hoping to give over 400 kids a full backpack of supplies ahead of a new school year.

Right now, the room only has enough to serve about 50 children in Potter and Randall Counties.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services refer to their Rainbow Room as the ‘Room of Hope’, as it is fully stocked with everything a kid may need.

“We are looking to serve 450 kids in this area, I know that’s a big number, but anything anybody can donate or help out with is very much appreciated,” said Brittany Porter, faith-based and community engagement specialist at CPS.

To reach their goal of serving over 400 kids, the Rainbow Room has started using an Amazon Wish List.

The Amazon Wish List allows people to buy school supplies for kids and have them shipped directly to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

CPS employees say the wish list was necessary because they are still feeling the impact of the pandemic.

“Due to the pandemic, usually they have the big stuff the bus campaign and CPS has benefited from [but] we don’t have that going on this year,” said Jennifer Sugg, Rainbow Room coordinator. “Due to COVID a lot of companies that sponsor are trying to redo their budgets and figure out some things.”

CPS believes sending kids to school with fresh supplies is beneficial for their self-esteem and confidence.

“Nobody wants to be the kid that doesn’t come to school with a good backpack or come to school with all the school supplies they need, and this way we can help them have that self esteem,” explained Porter. “School supplies are a big deal for kids.”

Sugg adds that providing kids with a sense of normalcy and stability is also important for their long term development.

“Once they’ve come into the building they already feel like they’ve lost everything,” explained Sugg. “When they can get fresh clothes, clean clothes, take a bath, get in the shower, and feel like the dirty has been taken off and they can start over...it really makes them feel like its going to be okay. That’s what we want to do for them...and make them look and feel like they’re a million bucks.”

CPS says their most needed item right now is backpacks.

“We really need backpacks for these kids. A good sturdy backpack they can take to school and have for the whole year,” said Porter.

The Rainbow Room benefits any person involved with CPS, whether that be a family currently struggling or a child fully in CPS care.

“A lot of families don’t look forward to school sometimes because they don’t have the means to get the supplies or can’t get everything that they need,” said Porter. “If we can provide these kids with these school supplies that’s one less worry for them and their parents.”

If CPS does reach their goal, they hope to bring children into the Rainbow Room and allow them to pick our their desired school supplies for themselves.

Community members can help by purchasing something off their wish list or dropping off school supply items at 3521 SW 15th Avenue.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.