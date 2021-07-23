Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

CDC monitors more than 200 people for potential exposure to monkeypox, reports say

A Dallas resident came down with the dangerous infectious disease after visiting Nigeria....
A Dallas resident came down with the dangerous infectious disease after visiting Nigeria. Health officials are monitoring those who may have been exposed on flights.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, Texas (Gray News) - Dozens of people are being monitored for potential exposure to monkeypox after a man in Dallas was confirmed to have the virus.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the man had recently traveled from Nigeria to the United States.

He flew from Lagos, Nigeria to Atlanta on July 8 with arrival on July 9, then from Atlanta to Dallas, the CDC said.

His case of monkeypox was confirmed on July 15, 2021.

The CDC is working with airline and state and local health officials to track down and assess passengers who may have come in contact with the patient during the flights.

Statnews is reporting the CDC is monitoring more than 200 people in 27 states, but so far no additional cases have been detected.

“Monkeypox is primarily spread through respiratory droplets,” according to the CDC, so officials believe there is a low risk the virus spread as travelers are currently required to wear masks in flight.

The CDC says human-to-human transmission is rare, and this is the first confirmed case in the United States since an outbreak in 2003.

According to the CDC, symptoms of monkeypox are similar, but milder than those of smallpox and begin with:

  • fever
  • headache
  • muscle aches
  • backache
  • swollen lymph nodes
  • chills
  • exhaustion

A few days after the onset of a fever, the patient develops a rash. The CDC says the illness usually lasts for 2-4 weeks.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Amarillo
Amarillo Area Coronavirus Status Level moves up to Level Orange
The Amarillo Fire Marshals Office continues to investigate the cause of a fire at Jenkins Doors...
Fire Marshals continue investigating fire at Jenkins Doors and Windows in downtown Amarillo
James Coy Mireles, arrested in connection with deadly Amarillo shooting (Source: Amarillo...
Criminal Complaint details charges against man accused of deadly shooting in San Jacinto neighborhood
TIMOTHY
‘He saved in total 6 people’: Amarillo shooting victim’s family says he donated organs
Hereford SWAT Standoff
Amarillo wanted man arrested after SWAT standoff near South Main street in Hereford

Latest News

First Lady Jill Biden travels to Hawaii follow Tokyo visit
First Lady Jill Biden travels to Hawaii follow Tokyo visit
A Miami-Dade County Police boat patrols in front of the Champlain Towers South condo building,...
Firefighters end search and rescue at Florida condo collapse
FILE - In this May 24, 2019, file photo, celebrity chef Mario Batali is arraigned on a charge...
Mario Batali harassment probe settlement: $600K to accusers
A Hall County firefighter leaves following a liquid nitrogen leak that killed six people at...
$1M in fines after nitrogen kills 6 at Georgia poultry plant
Gov. Ivey on COVID cases, the unvaccinated
Alabama Governor: ‘Start blaming the unvaccinated folks’ for rise in COVID