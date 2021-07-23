Amarillo congressional district among highest counties in nation for Hispanics having Alzheimer’s.

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Recent reports from the Alzheimer’s Association shows that older Hispanic Americans are one point five times as likely to develop Alzheimer’s compared to White Americans and Black Americans are twice as likely to develop this.

More research studies show that our congressional district is among the top 25 counties in the nation for Hispanics having Alzheimer’s.

Factors contributing to these numbers include lack of health care services and bad health practices.

“Bad habits, bad food choices, drinking, smoking, all those things can lead to the deterioration of the brain ultimately causing Alzheimer’s and dementia,” said Shelly Gilbreth, area manager for Encompass Home Health.

The Alzheimer’s Association report also includes surveys where nearly one-fifth of all Hispanic American’s believed discrimination would be a barrier to receiving care.

Factors including stigmas, cultural differences, and a even a language gap can contribute to this belief between some Hispanic Americans and their health providers.

Knowing this with the high rates in our area the West Texas Alzheimer’s Association wants to connect the gap by providing bilingual services.

“We need to make sure that the individuals of those races, whether they’re Hispanic or African American, engage more with the Alzheimer’s Association and get the information that they need,” said Pifas Silva, director of programs and services of the West Texas Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

They provide educational resources and a 24/7 helpline for those in need of guidance and Gilbreth give tips on how to keep people engaged.

“Even if that means sorting socks or folding laundry or you know word searches or playing games, things like that, it’s all keeping their brain moving,” said Gilbreth.

The association is planning a conference in Amarillo to raise funds for those with Alzheimer’s and to encourage minorities to join research trials.

“So, there’s that push there for these populations to engage in clinical research so we can find a cure for the Alzheimer’s disease,” said Silva.

They plan to have this conference in November.

