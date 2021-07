AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - 806 CARS is giving away over 400 backpacks full of school supplies on Saturday.

In addition to the backpack giveaway, the business will have kettle corn, snow cones and host the Amarillo Crime Stoppers.

The giveaway will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 806 CARS, 2795 SW 45th Avenue.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.