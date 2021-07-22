Work still to be done before weekend opening of Thompson Park Pool

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There’s still work to be done before the weekend opening of the Thompson Park Pool.

This project has been on a tight deadline from the start.

The grand opening was originally scheduled to open Memorial Day but was pushed back because of some problems they ran into when working on the project like staffing issues, weather conditions, supply shortages and waiting on materials to come in.

“We knew going into it that it was going to be a tight deadline. Even if we had perfect weather, we knew it was going to be a challenge. Just from when we broke ground on the project at the end of September last year to now it has just been a hustle trying to get it done. It still is, even if, we were on site this morning, there’s still stuff to do,” said Kristen Wolbach, coordinator of PR and programs for Amarillo Parks and Recreation.

The pools, lazy river and slides are filled with water and ready to go.

Currently they’re working on final touches like finishing up the bathrooms, concession stands and IT connections.

Now they’re looking to hire more staff.

“We’re still basically hiring for anything. So, we have lifeguard positions that are open, not as many cashier positions, we still have lifeguard, pool manager positions that are open. We need people that badly that we’re basically just trying to onboard them as fast as we can,” said Wolbach.

North Height’s community member Keith Grays voices children safety concerns as the grand opening approaches.

“It’s how do you get the kids over there. I mean are you going to have a bus system in the summer that picks kids up and takes them there. Public safety and traffic safety are major issues with its location,” said Keith Grays, native North Heights citizen and owner of In This Moment Parties and Events in Amarillo.

You can find pool hours, tickets, and rules as there is a clear and mesh bag policy all on the new Thompson Park Pool Facebook page.

Amarillo Parks and Recreation plans to keep the pool open longer than normal this year. So, when other Amarillo pools close, you’ll still be able to enjoy the Thompson Park Pool.

