West Texas A&M University makes new efforts to keep online student numbers high

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M experienced a five percent increase in online student enrollment going from 35 percent to 40 percent.

Their goal is to reach 50 percent online matching the in-student numbers of 6,500 and one way they’re seeing this number not fall is through the engagement from online students using career services.

“I think the trend is gonna be more and more for those students to participate in our services at an even higher rate,” said Steve Sellers, associate director of the West Texas A&M office of career readiness and development. “We’re serving more, but I think that there’s a lot more that we can serve and we’re working towards that.”

The West Texas office of career readiness and development has extended office hours to work with students by arranging mock interviews with professionals across the country for networking purposes.

They also work with online students who may have jobs or other responsibilities outside of the virtual classroom.

“Sometimes I’ll meet with online students during their lunchtime or we’ll just coordinate with them,” said Sellers. “When are you gonna be off from work? We work with time zone differences and we try to be as accommodating as possible.”

As students go in person during the fall West Texas A&M believes their quality in teaching will keep their online numbers from falling.

“During the pandemic students were thrust into that will very little preparation.” said Walter Wendler, president of West Texas A&M University. “Thankfully at WT a lot of our faculty had online teaching experience, so the transition was easier.”

With serving and accommodating students far and wide, the school plans to offer a Masters of Science in Agriculture online during the fall semester to help anyone make an impact in the industry.

