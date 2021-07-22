Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

West Texas A&M University makes new efforts to keep online student numbers high

The university plans to offer an online Masters of Science in Agriculture this fall
By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M experienced a five percent increase in online student enrollment going from 35 percent to 40 percent.

Their goal is to reach 50 percent online matching the in-student numbers of 6,500 and one way they’re seeing this number not fall is through the engagement from online students using career services.

“I think the trend is gonna be more and more for those students to participate in our services at an even higher rate,” said Steve Sellers, associate director of the West Texas A&M office of career readiness and development. “We’re serving more, but I think that there’s a lot more that we can serve and we’re working towards that.”

The West Texas office of career readiness and development has extended office hours to work with students by arranging mock interviews with professionals across the country for networking purposes.

They also work with online students who may have jobs or other responsibilities outside of the virtual classroom.

“Sometimes I’ll meet with online students during their lunchtime or we’ll just coordinate with them,” said Sellers. “When are you gonna be off from work? We work with time zone differences and we try to be as accommodating as possible.”

As students go in person during the fall West Texas A&M believes their quality in teaching will keep their online numbers from falling.

“During the pandemic students were thrust into that will very little preparation.” said Walter Wendler, president of West Texas A&M University. “Thankfully at WT a lot of our faculty had online teaching experience, so the transition was easier.”

With serving and accommodating students far and wide, the school plans to offer a Masters of Science in Agriculture online during the fall semester to help anyone make an impact in the industry.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hereford SWAT Standoff
Amarillo wanted man arrested after SWAT standoff near South Main street in Hereford
The Amarillo Fire Marshals Office continues to investigate the cause of a fire at Jenkins Doors...
Fire Marshals continue investigating fire at Jenkins Doors and Windows in downtown Amarillo
City of Amarillo
Amarillo Area Coronavirus Status Level moves up to Level Orange
A New Mexico volunteer firefighter was killed after being struck by a firetruck at the scene of...
N.M. volunteer firefighter hit by firetruck, killed at crash scene
Demarius Keydtrance Brown-White
Randall County officials: Man wanted for assaulting a pregnant woman

Latest News

FRIONA PUBLIC LIBRARY
Friona Public Library gets faster internet to help residents stay connected
The Randall County Criminal District Attorney has asked the Texas Attorney General for an...
Randall County District Attorney asks AG Paxton’s opinion on Happy State Stadium
Lance Purcell Honored by TBF
Amarillo Attorney honored by Texas Bar Foundation
(Source: pexels.com)
Bishop Defalco Retreat Center hosting Interfaith Day of Prayer and Remembrance this weekend