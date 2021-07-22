Viewers Choice Awards
Warmer weather ahead...

By Allan Gwyn
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Our current weather pattern is being very nice to us by allowing plenty of sunshine and keeping our high temperatures cooler than normal. Highs will be staying in the upper 80s with a few low 90s for Thursday and Friday and our rain chances will be very small through the rest of the week. There is a slight chance for a few afternoon and evening storms this weekend but most of the area should stay warm and dry. Widespread mid 90s return for the weekend and next week.

