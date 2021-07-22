Venom geared up for challenging Lone Star Series Championship against the Warbirds

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Championship week is here for the Amarillo Venom in the Lone Star Series. Even though they’ve got a tall task ahead, they are not shaken by the challenge this coming Saturday against the West Texas Warbirds.

“We’re the underdogs. We look at ourselves as the underdogs every single week and we go out and try to prove oursevles.”

The Amarillo Venom are on a mission to bring home their first championship since 2013, and third in Venom history.

“I’m pretty confident going into it. All I know is dominance, so I know that’s what my teammates will come with as well.”

Confidence is key against the West Texas Warbirds. They’re the only team to defeat Amarillo this season, and they’ve done that twice.

“You take into account they have some more games under their belt. Little more adversity that they’ve had to face, and now I think they will be able to put the whole game together.”

Since then, the Venom have won four straight games. Defensive pressure playing a huge factor. The Venom allowed an average of 45 points per game to the Warbirds, and only 30 to their other opponents.

“Just with the rest of the defensive line and the coverage that the DB’s are doing every week makes my job ten times easier.”

“Our defense is our catalyst right now. We’re riding our coat tail and we’re going to ride that wave, but now offense has to step up and match that intensity. That’s what I told them at halftime. I think it’s time we put it all together.”

The Lone Star Series Championship is on the line, and this game will come down to opportunities.

“They’re a good team, a solid team. You know, but every team makes mistakes and when they make those mistakes we have to make sure we punish them when they do.”

The Venom and Warbirds kickoff the Lone Star Series Championship on Saturday, July 24 at 7 p.m. in Odessa. The game is just one day after Head Coach Julian Reese’s birthday.

