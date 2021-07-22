Tracking a warming trend...

Today is the start of a warming trend that will continue through the weekend and into next week. Highs for Friday will climb into the upper 80s with more low to mid 90s across the eastern half of the panhandles. There is a slight chance for a few isolated storms Sunday and Monday evenings then the forecast dries back out and real summer heat returns for next week. Widespread mid to upper 90s will be likely through the end of next week.

