Amarillo wanted man arrested after SWAT standoff near South Main street in Hereford

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - Law Enforcement has arrested a wanted man after a SWAT standoff near South Main in Hereford.

According to officials, on Wednesday July 21, at approximately 2:32 p.m., the Hereford Police Department was made aware of a pursuit happening at the edge of city limits.

The pursuit was initiated by the Deaf Smith County Sheriffs office and involved 22-year-old James Mireles, who was wanted for aggravated assault and murder charges.

Officers responded near South Julian to assist after Mireles crashed his vehicle and fled into a home.

The Texas Department of Public Safety, U.S. Marshals and Amarillo Police Department SWAT arrived on scene to assist.

After attempts to contact James Mireles failed, gas was successfully deployed and James Mireles was taken into custody without further incident.

