Sod Poodles extra effort falls short to Roughriders, 7-6 in the tenth

Frisco leads series 2-0
By Larissa Liska
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles fell short 7-6 in the tenth inning to the Double-A Central South Division leaders, the Frisco Roughriders on Wednesday. Amarillo made a late effort in the 7, 8 and 9 inning scoring four total runs.

Left-handed pitcher Tommy Henry started on the hill for the Sod Poodles. He lasted 7.2 innings and delivered 3 strikeouts, while allowing 6 hits, 4 runs, 2 home runs and 1 walk. Roughriders’ Hans Crouse dealed out 7 K’s to the Soddies.

Amarillo’s Mikey Reynolds led the charge at bat with 2 runs and 2 hits, followed by Stone Garrett’s 1 hit and 1 RBI.

The Roughriders lead the Sod Poodles 2-0 in the series. Game three is set for Thursday, July 22 at 7:05 p.m. at HODGETOWN.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

