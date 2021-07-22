On the Road: Guymon hosts variety of events for an Oklahoma weekend trip

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Welcome to Penny Presents: On The Road, with me, Penny Kmitt (or Penny-like-a-coin)! Every Wednesday of this month, I’ll take you to a different city in our area and let you know all about the exciting activities, festivals and events you and your family can attend.

Grab your keys and let’s get going!

Third stop: Guymon, Oklahoma

This Saturday marks the first Christmas in July event taking place on Guymon’s Main Street.

Hosted by Double H Art & Design, Christmas in July begins at 9:00 a.m. in the morning at 12 N Main St. in Guymon, Oklahoma.

Christmas in July includes a variety of vendors, including health and nutrition specialists, painters, jewelers and more.

The event lasts until 5:00 p.m., making for a full-day shopping experience.

“While you’re walking around shopping, we have refreshments, we have samples, we’ve got a little bit of everything,” explained Jennifer Hamilton, owner of Double H Art & Design and event organizer of Christmas in July. “Come snack and shop!”

All vendors at the event will be female-owned small businesses.

“[It highlights] women that juggle everything that we’ve got in our lives,” said Hamilton. “We’ve got our families, we’ve got our significant others...we work full time. This is a side hustle for a lot of us and it offers a platform that we may not be able to get out on a regular basis. Traveling to shows, getting details organized, sometimes we just don’t have the time for that. This is one of the platforms where we can offer for that.”

The event is in conjunction with Main Street Guymon’s Farmers Market, which will be happening at the same time right across the street.

Every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., farmers market vendors will line up around the Texas County Court Clerk building on Main Street.

The market has about 30 vendors ranging from farmers to artists, and this weekend is the first time the market will be selling fresh sweet corn.

“This last weekend was amazing, we had people wrapped all the way around both sides,” said Charles White, board chairman for Main Street Guymon. “It’s just fun to see everybody down visiting.”

If you need some exercise after all the shopping and eating, Like Eagles Gymnastics hosts Mommy & Me Gymnastics every other week at 11:00 a.m. after the market ends.

The event teaches kids how to tumble on the trampoline for $12 a pair.

“Moms and their kids come and [it’s] to get them moving, get them active, have something fun,” said Kim Like, owner and head couch of Like Eagles Gymnastics. “They need to come ready to exercise and their kids can jump, go through hoops, catch, just tumble and move.”

For some nighttime relaxation, the city is showing Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon” for free in Oklahoma Park, and next Saturday the city will show Disney Pixar’s “Soul.”

Guymon officials also suggest stopping by the Golden Mesa Casino and Broken Rock Ranch, a new event venue that is hosting various rodeos and concerts throughout the summer.

“Broken Rock Ranch has a huge event center, indoor rodeo arena...it’s been exciting to have that new venue here in town and go out on the weekends,” said White.

Other events taking place in Guymon this summer include Under the Sea Children’s Event on Aug. 7 and the Meet Me at the Market Pet Parade.

