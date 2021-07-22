Randall County Sheriff’s Office Mud Mania happening this Saturday
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office Mud Mania volleyball tournament is happening this Saturday, July 24.
The event benefits the Randall County Sheriff’s Office Employee Assistance Fund that exists to help officers who face unexpected and sudden hardships.
The tournament will start at 7:00 a.m. at the Randall County Sheriff’s Office located at 9100 South Georgia Street.
100 teams will compete in the event that will last throughout the day on Saturday.
