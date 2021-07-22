Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Randall County Sheriff’s Office Mud Mania happening this Saturday

Randall County Mud Mania
Randall County Mud Mania(Randall County Sheriff's Office)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office Mud Mania volleyball tournament is happening this Saturday, July 24.

The event benefits the Randall County Sheriff’s Office Employee Assistance Fund that exists to help officers who face unexpected and sudden hardships.

The tournament will start at 7:00 a.m. at the Randall County Sheriff’s Office located at 9100 South Georgia Street.

100 teams will compete in the event that will last throughout the day on Saturday.

Mud Mania was created to help benefit the Randall County Sheriff's Office Employee Assistance Fund. The fund is setup to...

Posted by Randall County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, July 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hereford SWAT Standoff
Amarillo wanted man arrested after SWAT standoff near South Main street in Hereford
The Amarillo Fire Marshals Office continues to investigate the cause of a fire at Jenkins Doors...
Fire Marshals continue investigating fire at Jenkins Doors and Windows in downtown Amarillo
A New Mexico volunteer firefighter was killed after being struck by a firetruck at the scene of...
N.M. volunteer firefighter hit by firetruck, killed at crash scene
Demarius Keydtrance Brown-White
Randall County officials: Man wanted for assaulting a pregnant woman
How that’s causing a delay in home building.
Decreased lumber prices cause home building delays due to high demand in Amarillo

Latest News

Walmart will host a free Wellness Day in stores throughout Texas to empower customers to...
Walmart hosting free Wellness Day in Texas this weekend
4th Annual Water Bash
4th annual Water Bash to take place at Bones Hooks Park
Former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-El Paso, speaks at “Texans Rally for Our Voting Rights” at...
Beto O’Rourke group gives $600,000 to House Democrats’ stay in D.C.
On the Road: Guymon hosts variety of events for an Oklahoma weekend trip.
On the Road: Guymon hosts variety of events for an Oklahoma weekend trip