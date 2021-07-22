Randall County Sheriff’s Office Mud Mania happening this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office Mud Mania volleyball tournament is happening this Saturday, July 24.

The event benefits the Randall County Sheriff’s Office Employee Assistance Fund that exists to help officers who face unexpected and sudden hardships.

The tournament will start at 7:00 a.m. at the Randall County Sheriff’s Office located at 9100 South Georgia Street.

100 teams will compete in the event that will last throughout the day on Saturday.

Mud Mania was created to help benefit the Randall County Sheriff's Office Employee Assistance Fund. The fund is setup to... Posted by Randall County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, July 11, 2021

