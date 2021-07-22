Viewers Choice Awards
Randall County District Attorney asks AG Paxton’s opinion on Happy State Stadium

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Criminal District Attorney has asked the Texas Attorney General for an opinion on allowing alcohol service in Happy State Bank Stadium’s community room.

In a letter to Ken Paxton, Robert Love says the CISD Board of Trustees plans to lease the banquet facility to private organizations for meetings and social functions.

To make leasing more attractive, the board is considering whether to allow the possession, sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages at these functions.

“I write seeking an opinion whether a banquet facility owned by the Canyon Independent School District (CISD) that is located at a football stadium, also owned by the CISD, is a “building of a public school” within the meaning of Texas Education Code Section 37.122(a)(1). The resolution of this question will determine whether the CISD may allow the possession, sale or consumption of alcoholic beverages when the facility is leased to private operators for non-school-related or sponsored events.”

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

