N.M. Governor orders flags half-staff for volunteer firefighter ran over on scene of crash

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham ordered state flags to be lowered to half-staff in mourning for a volunteer firefighter killed Tuesday.

Janet Tracy, a 59-year-old volunteer firefighter in Sierra County, was killed while providing aid to a crash victim south of Truth or Consequences.

A fellow volunteer firefighter did not see Tracy and backed over her while moving a fire truck, according to officials.

“I’m shaken by this horrific incident,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “Volunteer firefighters are an essential component of the health and safety of so many New Mexico communities. The work they do is selfless and often life-saving. Janet Tracy was a New Mexican who stepped up to serve her community – and we are grateful to her for her service and to those like her, answering the call of service in towns and villages all throughout New Mexico, every single day. My prayers are with her wife, Anita, and their children.”

Flags are ordered to half-staff beginning Friday, July 23 to Sunday, July 25 to correspond with a funeral procession in Sierra County.

