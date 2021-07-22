Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Friona Public Library gets faster internet to help residents stay connected

FRIONA PUBLIC LIBRARY
FRIONA PUBLIC LIBRARY(KFDA)
By Freixys Casado
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As access to high-speed internet continues to be an issue in rural areas, Facebook fiber and the nonprofit Lonestar Education and Research or LEARN have partnered to enable 10 to 100 times higher internet speed in three libraries in West Texas.

“I think we’re both very passionate about connecting the under connected,” said Boh DuPree, director, network investments at Facebook.

“There are two reason why we ended up with these libraries,” said Akbar Kara, CEO at LEARN. “One was the population, lower population usually means that the infrastructure there is lacking. Number two, the geography of the fiber optic.”

One of the chosen libraries is the Friona Public Library, where director Anahi Gomez says, slow connectivity has been an issue.

“With our older internet we had where it shuts down so, you know, less people can use it,” said Gomez. “We have people who come like, during their lunch breaks and need to do something quickly and then go back to work, so now they have that reliability and speed to get their work done.”

Gomez also says around 40 to 50 people come to the library each day to use the computers for work or school.

“We had a family that had came in and they don’t have computers at home, she home schools her kids so, she’s just so thankful that we have this opportunity for more reliability,” said Gomez.

The partnership will also allow the library to open its Wi-Fi network, allowing residents to get it inside or outside the building and without the need for an access code.

“I traveled to West Texas when we were making these connections to the libraries and it was great to see a young man really talk about the connectivity and how important it was for him to get his school done,” said DuPree.

Now the library is working on expanding its services to the weekends.

“You know, kind of give those students the opportunity to do their homework or, if they need to get anything done,” said Gomez.

Facebook used their own capitol to build their fiber optic infrastructure, while LEARN was able to use grant money to enable some of the electronic and actual services so that the libraries can have more bandwidth for the same amount of budget.

LEARN says this is building for the long horn and hopes the services can be used for generations to come.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hereford SWAT Standoff
Amarillo wanted man arrested after SWAT standoff near South Main street in Hereford
The Amarillo Fire Marshals Office continues to investigate the cause of a fire at Jenkins Doors...
Fire Marshals continue investigating fire at Jenkins Doors and Windows in downtown Amarillo
City of Amarillo
Amarillo Area Coronavirus Status Level moves up to Level Orange
A New Mexico volunteer firefighter was killed after being struck by a firetruck at the scene of...
N.M. volunteer firefighter hit by firetruck, killed at crash scene
Demarius Keydtrance Brown-White
Randall County officials: Man wanted for assaulting a pregnant woman

Latest News

VIDEO: West Texas A&M University makes new efforts to keep online student numbers high
West Texas A&M University makes new efforts to keep online student numbers high
The Randall County Criminal District Attorney has asked the Texas Attorney General for an...
Randall County District Attorney asks AG Paxton’s opinion on Happy State Stadium
Lance Purcell Honored by TBF
Amarillo Attorney honored by Texas Bar Foundation
(Source: pexels.com)
Bishop Defalco Retreat Center hosting Interfaith Day of Prayer and Remembrance this weekend