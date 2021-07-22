Viewers Choice Awards
Criminal Complaint details charges against man accused of deadly shooting in San Jacinto neighborhood

James Coy Mireles, arrested in connection with deadly Amarillo shooting (Source: Amarillo...
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A criminal complaint reveals the details of the charges against the man accused of the deadly shooting in the San Jacinto neighborhood.

James Mireles is facing murder charges related to the shooting death of 24-year-old Timothy Wayne McCullough.

Amarillo police officers responded to a 911 call about a shooting at 611 South Mississippi Street in Amarillo on July 17.

Officers arrived to find McCullough suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He later died from his injuries.

The complaint says investigators found residential surveillance video of the shooting that shows a black car drive up to the victim’s house. The video then shows the driver opening the car door and firing several rounds at or in the direction of a window of the home.

McCullough was sitting in the home and visible through a window into which one of the shots was fired.

A witness provided investigators with McCullough’s Facebook Messenger account where the complaint says investigators found messages about an argument between Mireles and McCullough.

The messages also include McCullough giving his current location at the house on South Mississippi.

The complaint also says investigators learned Mireles is known to drive a black car consistent with the car shown in the video.

Mireles was arrested after an hours-long SWAT standoff in Hereford.

He was placed into the Deaf Smith County Jail.

