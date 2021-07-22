Cannon Air Force Base receives award for improved early school access military-connected students and veterans

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KFDA) - A coalition of Air Force bases and state agencies were awarded for their efforts to improve early school access for over 243,000 military-connected students and veterans in New Mexico.

The Military Child Education Coalition presented the Pete Taylor Partnership of Excellence Award to a cohort for creating an ideal relationship resulting in the passing of four New Mexico legislative bills that were aimed to ease the stress and frustrations of relocating military families.

On April 6, New Mexico Governor Lujan-Grisham signed the Military Family Early School Enrollment bill into law which allows relocating military families to enroll school-age children into public or charter schools prior to their arrival in the state.

Gov. Lujan-Grisham also signed the Purple Star Public School Program bill recognizing military-friendly schools that demonstrate a significant commitment to support students and families connected to our nation’s military.

“Anything we can do to help our moving military family’s transition to New Mexico is win for our students and our state. That is the goal we continually work toward,” said Teresa Ferenczhalmy, New Mexico commissioner for the Military Interstate Children’s Compact Commission.

Participating organizations receiving the award included:

Cannon Air Force Base,

Holloman Air Force Base,

Kirtland Air Force Base,

Public Education Department

New Mexico Office of Military Base Planning and Support

NM Commissioner for the Military Interstate Children’s Compact Commission

New Mexico Military Children’s Education Council.

