Bishop Defalco Retreat Center hosting Interfaith Day of Prayer and Remembrance this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Bishop Defalco Retreat Center invites the community to an Interfaith Day of Prayer and Remembrance at the Bishop Defalco Center.

The event is located at 2100 N. Spring St. in Amarillo on Saturday, July 24.

Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center will host an Interfaith Day of Prayer and Remembrance to honor the losses we have suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is an interfaith and interdenominational day of prayer, open to anyone of any faith tradition.

There will be a five prayer services on Saturday, July 24, every hour, on the hour, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Each prayer service, lasting approximately 30 minutes, will be led by two to three local pastors from various churches throughout Amarillo.

Other activities will be going on in the retreat center simultaneously with the prayer services.

An art therapist will be available to assist people as they do a small project to take home with them.

People will have an opportunity to visit with others who have experienced similar losses, and express their grief through art, story-telling, and sharing their prayers.

There will be light refreshments and upon leaving each person will be given a balloon on which to write a prayer and release.

