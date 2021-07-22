Viewers Choice Awards
Beginning to feel like July

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
It’s looking like our pattern is settling down in warm and sunny for the next few days. For your Thursday, temperatures will hover around the upper 80s to low 90s with breezy south winds at 10-15 mph. Skies are looking to stay mostly sunny with no rain in the forecast until perhaps Sunday and Monday, and even then those chances are the most promising, but it’s likely to be the only shot we’ll have at breaking up a pattern of warmer dry weather. Temperatures will be climbing up into the mid-90s as we wrap up the work week.

