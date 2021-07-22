Amarillo Attorney honored by Texas Bar Foundation

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Executive Vice President, Senior Trust Officer, and General Counsel with FirstBank Southwest has been elected to membership in the Fellows of the Texas Bar Foundation.

Lance E. Purcell, was elected as a mark of distinction and recognition to the legal profession.

Fellows of the Foundation are selected for their outstanding professional achievements and their demonstrated commitment to the improvement of the justice system throughout the State of Texas.

Election is a mark of distinction and recognition of Mr. Purcell’s contributions to the legal profession.

Selection as a Fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation is restricted to members of the State Bar of Texas.

Each year one-third of one percent of Texas attorneys are invited to become Fellows.

Once nominees are selected, they must be elected by the Texas Bar Foundation Board of Trustees.

